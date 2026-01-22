Bomb Scare In Delhi-Pune IndiGo Flight As Threatening Letter Found In Lavatory

Pune: An IndiGo flight travelling from New Delhi to Pune received a bomb threat on Thursday. As per reports, flight 6E 2608 received the threat in the form of a handwritten letter found in the aircraft’s lavatory. As per reports, the flight landed safely at Pune airport and all passengers were deboarded safely.

This comes just days after another IndiGo flight received a similar threat. Flight 6E- 6650 on Sunday morning made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after a mid-air bomb scare. The plane was travelling from New Delhi to Bagdogra when a handwritten note on a tissue paper was found in the rear lavatory of the plane. The note read, "Bomb on the plane." All passengers were evacuated safely from the plane at Lucknow airport.

An IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement, "A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6650 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra on 18 January 2026 due to which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks," IndiGo spokesperson's statement read.

"We are making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the statement added.