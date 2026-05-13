Bomb Scare Near Pune Hospital Triggers Panic, Suspicious Object Found | Watch

Pune: A bomb-like object was discovered in Pune's Hadapsar area, which triggered panic among the people in the locality. The suspicious object was reportedly found close to a renowned hospital in the parking area of Kamdhenu Society near the Kamdhenu Status locality in Hadapsar in the Hadapsar locality.

Residents alerted the police after noticing the object, which prompted the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, along with the Fire Department to rush to the spot. The team cordoned off the place and moved the object to a secluded location.

According to officials, the object was examined, and investigation was underway to determine whether the object was indeed an explosive device, to identify who placed it in the parking area and what could be the possible motive behind the act. Security was beefed up in the locality, and police teams started conducting checks in the vicinity.

Police have successfully neutralized the object and started examining all CCTV footage within the hospital premises.