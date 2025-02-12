Bomb Shell Found In Chandigarh, Army, Police Swing Into Action

Chandigarh: Police in Chandigarh swung into action on Wednesday after a suspicious shell of a bomb was found lying near a junk shop in the Kaimbwala area of the city.

A team of senior officers reached the junk shop location after they received the information about the bomb shell. Speaking on the matter, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, DSP Udaypal said, “Operation Cell and Bomb Detection Team immediately reached the spot, cordoned off the area and started an investigation. At present, the process of defusing the shell of a bomb is underway. The Army has also reached the spot.”

This comes days after another bomb shell was found in the city in a residential area.

On February 8, a bombshell was discovered in a residential area in Chandigarh morning leading to a swift response from authorities and the area being cordoned off to prevent public access while the army was called in to safely remove the shell.