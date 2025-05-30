BREAKING: Bomb Threat At Haryana Secretariat In Chandigarh, Security Teams Rushed To Site

Updated May 30th 2025, 17:18 IST
Chandigarh: A bomb threat at the Haryana Secretariat triggered a major security rush in Chandigarh, prompting security teams including the police, CISF, and CID to respond swiftly. A bomb squad has been deployed, and all security protocols have been puti n place.
Not just Chandigarh, Delhi's Udyog Bhawan has also received bomb threat just a while ago on Friday. The threat letter mentioned that Delhi's Udyog Bhawan will be blown up using suicide IED bomb blast, warning officials to evacuate the building by 3:30 PM.
As a precautionary measure, the security agencies evacuated the building but nothing suspicious has been found so far.
These bomb threats at key government offices have come on the day a civil defence mock drills are also being conducted across various states near the Line of Control and International border.
More to follow…
Published May 30th 2025, 17:18 IST