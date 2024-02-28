Updated February 27th, 2024 at 09:56 IST
Bomb Threat at IGI Airport Delhi Found to be a Hoax
Bomb Threat at IGI Airport Delhi Found to be a Hoax | Image:ANI
At around 5.15 am today, a bomb threat call was received at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in new Delhi regarding a flight from Delhi to Kolkata. The flight was scheduled to depart from IGI Airport this morning. During an enquiry, the call was found to be bogus. However, necessary safety protocols were followed keeping in view the security of passengers.
Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:56 IST