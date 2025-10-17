Republic World
  • Bomb Threat at Tirupati Collectorate Triggers Panic, Extensive Searches Underway

Updated 17 October 2025 at 17:58 IST

Bomb Threat at Tirupati Collectorate Triggers Panic, Extensive Searches Underway

A message threatening to blow up the Tirupati Collectorate was sent to the authorities, stating that powerful bombs had been planted in the complex.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Bomb Threat at Tirupati Collectorate, Extensive Searches Underway
Bomb Threat at Tirupati Collectorate, Extensive Searches Underway | Image: Republic

The Tirupati Collectorate has received a bomb threat through an email. A message threatening to blow up the Tirupati Collectorate was sent to the authorities, stating that powerful bombs had been planted in the complex.

It has triggered panic among the people present there. The police department was immediately alerted following the threat, and extensive searches were carried out in the collectorate by security and bomb squad personnel.

The threat turned out to be a hoax.

Earlier in the day, a bomb threat email was sent to the Estate Police Station, claiming that an explosive had been planted at the residence of Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan in Chennai’s Mylapore area.

More details are awaited. 

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 17 October 2025 at 17:43 IST

