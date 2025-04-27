Bomb Threat At Varanasi Airport: Flight Delayed, Canadian-Origin Passenger Arrested

Varanasi: The Varanasi-Babatpur Airport was thrown into a state of panic on Sunday after authorities received information about a bomb threat on a flight. The alertness across the country has been heightened following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, and airport security personnel sprang into action to investigate the threat. The flight in question was scheduled to depart from Varanasi to Bangalore, and authorities wasted no time in conducting a thorough investigation. Following the bomb threat, every inch of the flight was searched, from the airport runway to the aircraft itself, in a bid to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

After a thorough investigation, a Canadian-origin passenger was arrested in connection with the bomb threat. The individual had allegedly informed authorities about a bomb in their bag inside the plane, prompting the swift response from airport security.

According to sources, the passenger had made the threat, which led to a massive security deployment at the airport. The flight was thoroughly searched, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Flight Departure Delayed

The investigation and subsequent arrest caused a delay of around three hours in the flight's departure. After the all-clear was given, the flight finally took off from Varanasi bound for Bangalore.

The delay caused inconvenience to passengers, but the safety of those on board was the top priority. Airport authorities worked diligently to ensure that the flight could depart safely, and their efforts paid off.

The airport authorities are constantly working to improve security measures, and this incident demonstrates the importance of their efforts. The safety of passengers and crew is paramount, and any potential threats are taken extremely seriously.