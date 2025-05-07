Bomb Threat Disrupts KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens

New Delhi: A bomb threat email sent to the official ID of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) caused a major security alert during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday evening.

The message, received from an unidentified source, was detected during the match, prompting an immediate response from Kolkata Police.

While the match continued under tight security, officials confirmed that an investigation is underway, and security arrangements have been significantly intensified in and around the stadium.

Earlier in the day, India carried out strikes on nine terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The Indian government emphasized that the strikes were non-military, focused, and restrained, aimed solely at neutralizing terror infrastructure.

In a show of solidarity with the armed forces, players from both KKR and CSK, along with BCCI officials, paid tribute to Operation Sindoor before the match.