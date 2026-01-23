Schools in Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threats Before Republic Day; Campuses on High Alert

New Delhi: Multiple schools in Noida and Ahmedabad received bomb threat messages on Wednesday, triggering panic and heightened security measures just days ahead of Republic Day celebrations, officials said.

According to officials, several educational institutions in Noida received threat emails claiming explosives had been planted on their premises. Acting on the alerts, school administrations immediately informed the police, following which bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and forensic teams were deployed. As a precautionary measure, students and staff were evacuated while intensive search operations were carried out across campuses.

After hours-long inspections, police confirmed that no explosive materials or suspicious objects were found, indicating that the threats were likely hoaxes. However, officials stressed that the incidents are being treated seriously given the timing ahead of Republic Day.

A similar alert was reported from Ahmedabad, where at least one school received a bomb threat via email. The campus was promptly cleared, and security agencies conducted comprehensive checks. Authorities later said the premises were safe, though investigations to identify the sender are ongoing.

Senior police officials said cyber cells have been activated to trace the origin of the emails and determine whether the threats across cities are linked. Security has been tightened at schools, public places, and sensitive installations in both Noida and Ahmedabad.

Authorities have urged parents and the public to remain calm while assuring that all necessary measures are in place to ensure safety. Schools have been advised to strictly follow security protocols and immediately report any suspicious communication.