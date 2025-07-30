'Will Blast India from Pakistan' Bomb Threat Caused Panic in Bengaluru Housing Society

Bengaluru: Alphine Pyramid Apartment in Bengaluru received a chilling message written on their compound wall reading “Will blast India from Pakistan”. The message created panic among the residents of the society. The incident was reported early on Wednesday, July 30.

Bomb Threat Caused Panic in Bengaluru Housing Society

Residents alerted police about the graffiti on their compound wall. A Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and intelligence teams rushed to the scene after the complaint.

The entire society was thoroughly searched and secured with no explosives found.

Bengaluru Police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) and launched an inquiry.

CCTV footage revealed three minor girls, aged around 12–13, playing near the wall before the graffiti appeared.

Authorities are probing into the matter, and questioning the minors to know get more details.

This incident follows a string of recent scares in Bengaluru. Recently gelatin sticks were found near Kalasipalya bus stand on July 23.

Bomb threat emails sent to over 40 private schools in July alone, causing mass evacuations.