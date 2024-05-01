Bomb Threat in Delhi-NCR Schools 'Hoax', No Need to Panic: MHA | Top Developments

Advertisement

Bomb Threat in Delhi-NCR Schools: Amid growing concerns over bomb threats at over 50 schools in Delhi-NCR, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) assured that there's no need to panic as the bomb-threatening calls appear to be a hoax. “In regards to threat emails to some schools in Delhi, there is no need to panic. It appears to be a hoax call. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol”, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

List Of Schools That Received Bomb Threat In Delhi-NCR

DPS Mathura Road

DPS Vasant Kunj

DPS Dwarka

DPS Noida Sector 30

DPS Greater Noida

Mother Mary, Mayur Vihar

Culture, Chankyapuri

DAV School Shrestha Vihar

Amity Saket

Springdales Pusa Road

Shri Ram World School Dwarka

St. Thomas Chawla

GD Goenka, Sarita Vihar

Sachdeva Global School Dwarka

DAV Vikaspuri

BGS International School Dwarka

Ramjas RK Puram

NKBPS, Rohini

Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar

Ryan International School

What Did The Delhi Police Say?

“Some schools of Delhi received E-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted a thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace”, Delhi Police wrote on X.

Speaking to reporters, Ravinder Yadav, Special CP, Delhi Police Crime Branch, said, "These emails were received in several schools. Some hospitals also received these emails yesterday. Thorough checking is going on. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad and fire tenders are present here...Even if it is a hoax call, we cannot take chances. We will conduct an investigation..."

Echoing similar remarks, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said, "Several schools have approached us that they have received an email regarding a bomb in their campus. Delhi Police has conducted search operations but nothing untoward has been found so far...It seems someone has done this to create panic...I just want to request the parents to not get panicked. We are conducting an investigation regarding the same..."

‘Miscreants Won’t be Spared'

Meanwhile, Delhi LG VK Saxena took to X and wrote, “Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses. I request the parents not to panic and cooperate with the administration in ensuring the safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared.”

Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi)

Origin Of Mail

Delhi Police are investigating all the threatening emails, with initial findings suggesting that the IP address used originates from outside the country. However, authorities suspect that the sender might have masked their true location by utilizing a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Speaking to reporters, L-G Saxena also said that the Delhi Police have traced the origin of the emails. “I am assuring citizens of Delhi that the police are alert, getting leads, and will take strict action”, he added.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services also said the bomb threats “appear to be a hoax”. "We received around 60 calls about bomb threats in schools. We immediately sent fire tenders and fire tenders have started returning from some schools because nothing has been found and I think all the calls will turn out to be hoax…” he said.

‘Schools Shut, Students Sent Back Home’

As a precautionary measure, all schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been shut. One of the schools informed parents regarding the threat by mail and precautionary measures that had been taken by the school to handle the situation smoothly.

"We got a message from the school that due to an unavoidable situation, the school will remain closed today. We were not aware of the situation but later we got to know that there was a bomb threat to the school. Recently, some schools received a bomb threat email but it turned out to be a hoax," Praveen, a parent of a school-going child said.

Ensuring safety remains the foremost priority, emphasised Kaamini Bhasin, Principal of Delhi Public School Noida. "We received a mail regarding a bomb. We have students so we can't take the risk. We informed the police. The parents have been informed, and the students have been sent back home," Kaamini added.

