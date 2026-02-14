Updated 14 February 2026 at 22:04 IST
Bomb Threat Note Written With Lipstick Forces Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight To Make Emergency Landing
IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh to Kolkata makes emergency landing after a bomb threat note written with lipstick was found in the washroom and passengers safely deboarded.
Kolkata: An IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh to Kolkata made an emergency landing on Saturday evening after a bomb threat note written with lipstick was discovered in the plane's washroom. The flight, 6E6894, landed safely at 7.37 pm, and all passengers were safely deboarded. The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay as a precautionary measure.
The incident comes after another bomb scare on an IndiGo flight scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Shillong earlier in the day. A handwritten note claiming a bomb was on board was found in the aircraft's toilet compartment, prompting the authorities to evacuate passengers and shift the plane to an isolation bay.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
