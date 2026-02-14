Bomb Threat Note Written With Lipstick Forces Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight To Make Emergency Landing

Kolkata: An IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh to Kolkata made an emergency landing on Saturday evening after a bomb threat note written with lipstick was discovered in the plane's washroom. The flight, 6E6894, landed safely at 7.37 pm, and all passengers were safely deboarded. The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay as a precautionary measure.

The incident comes after another bomb scare on an IndiGo flight scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Shillong earlier in the day. A handwritten note claiming a bomb was on board was found in the aircraft's toilet compartment, prompting the authorities to evacuate passengers and shift the plane to an isolation bay.

