  • Bomb Scare On Kashi Express Triggers Panic In UP’s Mau After Suspicious Bag Found; Search Underway

Updated 6 January 2026 at 11:29 IST

Bomb Scare On Kashi Express Triggers Panic In UP's Mau After Suspicious Bag Found; Search Underway

Chaos erupted at the railway station today after the discovery of a suspicious bag, sparking a security alert.

Amrita Narayan
Bomb threat on Kashi Expressway triggers panic | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A bomb threat on Kashi Express train in Mau, Uttar Pradesh has triggered panic among the passengers on Tuesday (January 6, 2026). 

Following the information, authorities sprung into action and further probe in this regard is underway. 

Asd per reports, chaos erupted at the railway station today after the discovery of a suspicious bag, sparking a security alert. Authorities have ordered a full evacuation, clearing all platforms as a bomb disposal unit arrives on-site to inspect the item.

(This is a developing story)

Published By : Amrita Narayan

Published On: 6 January 2026 at 11:19 IST