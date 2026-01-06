Updated 6 January 2026 at 11:29 IST
Bomb Scare On Kashi Express Triggers Panic In UP’s Mau After Suspicious Bag Found; Search Underway
Chaos erupted at the railway station today after the discovery of a suspicious bag, sparking a security alert.
New Delhi: A bomb threat on Kashi Express train in Mau, Uttar Pradesh has triggered panic among the passengers on Tuesday (January 6, 2026).
Following the information, authorities sprung into action and further probe in this regard is underway.
Asd per reports, chaos erupted at the railway station today after the discovery of a suspicious bag, sparking a security alert. Authorities have ordered a full evacuation, clearing all platforms as a bomb disposal unit arrives on-site to inspect the item.
(This is a developing story)
Published On: 6 January 2026 at 11:19 IST