Delhi High Court Receives Bomb Threat: Email Warning '3 Bombs Planted at Judge Rooms' Accessed

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court received a bomb threat via email on Friday, which led to the halting of all court proceedings and the evacuation of the premises. A bomb detection and disposal team was immediately deployed, and the area was sealed off.

A large-scale security operation was initiated at the Delhi High Court because of the email. The police immediately began a search of the building as a precautionary measure.

The email, which was sent to be received on Friday, September 12, 2025, claimed that three bombs had been planted in judges' chambers and elsewhere on the court grounds. It demanded that the building be evacuated immediately, before 2 p.m.

The letter also mentioned “links with the Pakistan ISI cells" and stated that “the judge’s chamber will detonate shortly after mid-day Islamic prayers."

The sender claimed to be recreating the 1998 Coimbatore bombings and falsely named Dr. Shah Faesal, a known Indian bureaucrat, as part of the plot. The threat concluded with a claim that an insider within the police and intelligence was enabling the attack. The message contained a mix of inflammatory, casteist, communal, and political references, pointing to Indian secular parties.