Bomb Threat to Delhi-NCR Schools: Mass Email to Institutes | What We Know So Far | Image:Representative

New Delhi: In what could be termed as the biggest security concern for the law encforcement agencies, at least 50 schools in Delhi-NCR region received bomb threats through an email channel on Wednesday morning, prompting evacuation of premises.

The Delhi Police confirmed that bomb threat was received by Delhi Public School's (DPS) Dwarka and Vasant Kunj unit, Mother Marry School in East Mayur Vihar, Sanskriti School in New Delhi, Amity School in Pushp Vihar, DAV School in South West Delhi and DPS Noida branch.

A same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15 am. Subsequently, evacuation was initiated, with local law enforcement, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire services at the spot.

Visuals from outside DPS Dwarka | Image: ANI

“We got information that the same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15 am. We took action and made the decision to close the schools and send the students back home. Checking is underway at all the schools and our technical wing is investigating the email. Through the initial investigation, it seems that this is a mass email,” said DCP South West Rohit Meena.

He appealed to the students and parents to remain calm and not to panic as the each and every schools are getting checked by the Delhi Police. “We are in contact with the administration,” he added.

In Mother Marry School, the Delhi Police conducted a search operation but no bomb threat was found, they said.

“We received a call regarding a bomb from the school (Mother Mary's School, Mayur Vihar) . Checking has been done, but nothing was found. It was a hoax call. One fire tender, bomb disposal squad and Delhi Police are present at the spot,” said Fire Officer JB Singh.

Reacting to the unprecedented developments, Delhi Minister Atishi said, “Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed.”

Email Sent from Outside India?

Intitial probe into the bomb threat incident suggested that IP addresses of the emails through which the threat was sent to several schools were from outside India. The police officials have suspected that IP address could be routed via VPN.

A probe into the matter has been launched, involving Delhi Police Cyber Unit and IT teams.

It comes within 24 hours of bomb threat to Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital in Shahdara. The threat was received via an email. One of the Chacha hospital's staff members alerted the authorities upon receiving the ominous email around 10 am.

Acting on the complaint, a comprehensive response was launched, involving the Bomb Disposal Squad, Delhi Fire Service personnel, and Delhi Police officials.