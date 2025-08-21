Bomb threats continue; 6 Delhi schools receive bomb threats; authorities on alert

New Delhi: Six schools across Delhi received fresh bomb threats earlier today, prompting swift action from the Delhi Police and Fire Department. The schools include Andhra Education Society Senior Secondary School (Prasad Nagar), BGS International Public School (Dwarka Sector 5), Rao Man Singh Senior Secondary School (Chhawla), Maxfort School (Dwarka Sector 1), and Indraprastha International School (Dwarka Sector 10).

Delhi Police and the Fire Department arrived at the affected sites, including BGS International Public School, where visuals show emergency personnel actively managing the situation. Poonam Gupta, Principal of BGS International Public School, confirmed receiving the bomb threat email early morning, which also included a "threat of bloodshed."

She said, "This morning, I received a mail on the school Email ID, where there was again a bomb threat and threat of bloodshed. As a precautionary measure, I immediately called the police, and everyone was here by 6:30 AM, including the bomb squad. I am not sending any child inside the bulding as a precautionary measure."

This latest series of threats comes after over 50 schools have received another bomb threat mail in the national capital region in the early hours of Wednesday, police officials have informed. According to Delhi police, a group identifying itself as 'Terrorisers 111' sent an email to various schools, including DAV Public School, Faith Academy, Doon Public School, Sarvodhaya Vidyalaya, and others, demanding USD 25,000. The same group had allegedly demanded USD 5,000 in cryptocurrency after sending various bomb threats on August 18.

The group sent a bulk email to the principals and administration staff of various schools, claiming that they have "breached their IT systems" and will detonate bombs within 48 hours across school premises."We are the Terrorisers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties.

We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras. We are monitoring your actions in real time. Transfer 2000 USD to Ethereum address within 48 hours, or we will detonate the bombs," the email read.