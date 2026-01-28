Inside Bombardier Learjet 45: All You Need to Know About Ajit Pawar’s Ill-Fated Twin-Engine Jet

Bombardier Learjet 45: Know All About the Aircraft in Ajit Pawar's Fatal Baramati Crash | Image: Flightradar24, ANI

The Bombardier Learjet 45 business jet carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar crash-landed at Baramati Airport on Wednesday (January 28, 2026), resulting in the deaths of all five people on board, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aviation officials, and multiple confirmed reports.

About the Crash Involving the Aircraft

The aircraft, with registration number VT-SSK, was operated by VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (also referred to as VSR Aviation), a New Delhi-based charter company. It departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 8:10 AM IST for the short flight (of 40 minutes) to Baramati, where Pawar was scheduled to address public meetings ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. The aircraft took off after a delay of nearly an hour. The jet disappeared from radar and crashed around 8:45–8:50 AM during an attempted landing as per reports. It was on a second approach, veering off the runway (near the threshold of Runway 11), bursting into flames, and breaking apart on impact, reports said.

What led to the Crash?

According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24 and statements from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft attempted an initial landing around 8:30 AM but failed, possibly due to poor visibility or other factors. It then made a second approach before crashing at approximately 8:45 AM near the Baramati airstrip/runway threshold.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will lead a formal probe into the cause, which remains under investigation. Preliminary factors mentioned in reports include possible poor visibility, issues during the second landing attempt, and the aircraft's age (approximately 16 years old). The operator has stated the aircraft was fully airworthy.

Eyewitnesses described explosions, heavy smoke, and the wreckage on fire, with emergency responders arriving quickly but finding no survivors.

The five occupants were Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer (PSO), one attendant, the pilot-in-command, Sumit Kapoor, the first officer/co-pilot, Shambhavi Pathak.

About the Learjet 45 Carrying Ajit Pawar

The Learjet 45 (specifically a Learjet 45XR variant in some accounts) is a twin-engine, super-light to mid-size business jet manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace, known for its speed, performance on short runways, and use in VIP/charter operations. The aircraft involved was approximately 16 years old (built around 2010) and part of VSR's fleet, which includes over 15 aircraft for charter, air ambulance, and leasing services.

What Did Officials Say?

VSR Ventures officials, including top executive Vijay Kumar Singh, described the aircraft as "100% safe" with no known issues and the crew as experienced. Singh expressed deep sorrow over the loss, noting the company's grief. Poor visibility or weather has been suggested as a possible factor by some sources, though this remains unconfirmed.

Previous Incidents Involving Learjet 45

A prior incident linked to VSR occurred in September 2023, when a different Learjet 45XR (registration VT-DBL) crash-landed at Mumbai Airport in heavy rain and low visibility. All eight occupants survived that event, though with injuries, and it involved runway excursion, cockpit warnings (including stall and EGPWS alerts), and fuselage breakup, but no fatalities.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is leading a full probe into the Baramati crash. Investigators will analyze flight data and cockpit voice recorders (if recoverable), crew actions, aircraft systems, weather, and approach procedures to determine the cause. The site has been secured, and preliminary recovery efforts are underway.