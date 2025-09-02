Updated 2 September 2025 at 19:42 IST
Bombay High Court Gets 14 New Judges, Strength Rises to 82; Here's The Full List
Bombay High Court gets 14 new judges, raising its strength to 82. The appointees include top prosecutors, former DSGI, and the Bombay Bar Association secretary. Read to know the full list
Reported by: Shruti Sneha
Bombay High Court Gets 14 New Judges, Strength Rises to 82; Here's The Full List | Image: X
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday welcomed 14 new judges, taking its working strength to 82 against the sanctioned strength of 94. Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar administered the oath of office to the newly appointed additional judges.
The advocates elevated to the bench are:
- Siddheshwar Thombre
- Mehroz Pathan
- Ranjitsinha Bhonsale
- Nandesh Deshpande
- Amit Jamsandekar
- Ashish Chavan
- Sandesh Patil
- Vaishali Patil-Jadhav
- Abasaheb Shinde
- Shreeram Shirsat
- Hiten Venegavkar
- Farhan Dubash
- Rajnish Vyas
- Raj Wakode
Several of the appointees bring significant prosecutorial and legal experience to the bench.
- Sandesh Patil and Shreeram Shirsat served as special public prosecutors for the Central Government, representing premier agencies such as the CBI, NIA, and ED.
- Hiten Venegavkar was the Chief Public Prosecutor of Maharashtra.
- Nandesh Deshpande held the position of Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI), representing the Centre at the Nagpur Bench.
- Farhan Dubash was serving as the secretary of the Bombay Bar Association prior to his elevation.
- Raj Wakode is the nephew of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud’s colleague, CJI Bhushan Gavai.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 19:42 IST