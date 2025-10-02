Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Unfurls Flag at World’s Highest Motorable Pass, Mig La at 19400 Feet

Project Himank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has once again created history by surpassing its own Guinness World Record for the highest motorable road. The team successfully reached Mig La Pass at an altitude of 19,400 feet on Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road alignment, overtaking the previous record set at Umling La (19,024 feet).

The milestone was achieved on 01 October 2025, when the BRO team, led by Brig Vishal Srivastava, Chief Engineer Project Himank, reached Mig La Pass, proudly hoisting the National and BRO flags at this unparalleled height.

The connectivity from Likaru to Mig La pass and further to Fukche village is of immense strategic and infrastructural significance, serving as the third vital axis from the Hanle sector to the border village of Fukche.

The BRO has been instrumental in connecting some of the world’s highest mountain passes, with 11 out of the 14 highest motorable passes globally built by the BRO.

Beyond its strategic importance, the Mig La Pass at 19,400 feet is expected to provide a major boost to tourism in Ladakh. Its breathtaking vistas of the Indus Valley and the exhilarating journey to the pass promise visitors a once-in-a-lifetime experience. While the route presents formidable challenges, it also rewards travellers with unparalleled beauty and adventure.