Advertisement

Gurugram: A shocking incident came to light after four bouncers were booked for assaulting a 29-year-old woman and forcibly throwing her out of the club premises after an argument over smoking.

As per officials, the incident took place on Thursday in a club near Signature Tower in Sector-30 at around 12:30 am, when the victim, identified as Aditi Chhetri, a native of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, reached the club with her friend.

Advertisement

Aditi's friend Priyaranjan started smoking which led to an altercation with the bouncers.

As per the police, she alleged that bouncers assaulted her, tried to choke her, and forcibly removed the duo from the club afterward. The bouncers had objected to smoking inside the club, they added.

Advertisement

Aditi filed an FIR against the bouncers under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station on Thursday.