Businessman's Son Killed, Stuffed Into Box By Kidnappers As Rs 40 Lakh Ransom Demand Not Met | Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot: A chilling incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, where a 13-year-old boy was brutally killed by kidnappers and his body was stuffed in a box and buried in the Barghad area on Thursday. Police said the child was killed after the ransom demanded of the kidnappers were not met.

The victim has been identified as Class 7 boy Ayush, who was the son of a textile businessman named Ashok Kesharwani. He was allegedly kidnapped by Kesharwani's former tenant and his accomplice.

On Thursday night, the businessman received a call from the kidnappers, informing him that his child had been abducted by them and he needed to pay Rs 40 lakh ransom to them in one hour if he wanted the safe release of his son. The businessman called police and within one hour, police force, SOG, SWAT, SGF and other surveillance teams arrived.

Ayush was abducted around 5:00 pm, and his body was found in a box near his house at around 11:00 pm after he was strangled to death.

Police stated that the key kidnapper is a man named Irfan who used to live as a tenant in Kesharwani's house. The businessman had asked Irfan to vacate the room last month, following which they had engaged in some financial disagreement.

Family mourning Ayush's death | Image: Republic

How Was Ayush Kidnapped?

Police said Ayush was familiar with the kidnapper since the latter was a tenant at his house. They were on speaking terms even after Irfan vacated Kesharwani's house. Hence, it was easy for the kidnapper to lure the child to his house. It is believed that he kidnapped Ayush on the pretext of teaching him how to ride a bike. A CCTV showed Irfan teaching Ayush how to ride a bike till 5:50 pm.

Kidnapper Killed In Encounter

In response to the incident, the police killed one of the kidnappers in an encounter. The other accused was injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital. Police said the kidnappers were trying to mislead the police in a jungle and when they tried to attack officers, police launched a retaliatory attack on them.

Locals Engage In Protest

Angry residents blocked the Prayagraj-Chitrakoot road, approximately 50 kilometers from Chitrakoot, protesting the abduction and murder of the teenager.

The police administration arrived in large numbers and managed to clear the blockade. Police patrols and presence have been increased on the road.