Boycott Turkey Gains Momentum: India's JNU Cancels MoU With Turkish University Amid Rising Tensions

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cancelled its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey's Inonu University, citing national security concerns, a bold move amidst growing tensions with Turkey. The decision comes against the backdrop of India's strong reaction to Turkey's support for Pakistan, particularly in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

According to reports, the cancellation of the MoU is a big development in the deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Turkey. The agreement, which was signed on February 3, this year, for a period of three years, was scheduled to continue until February 2028. However, in light of Turkey's stance on the India-Pakistan issue, JNU has decided to suspend the agreement, asserting that it “stands with the nation”.

Government Action Against Turkish Media

The JNU's decision coincides with the government's brief blockage of the Twitter accounts of Turkish news broadcaster TRT World for spreading propaganda and misinformation against India. The Indian government's strong statement, which is increasingly wary of Turkey's actions in the region.

Boycott of Turkish Products Gains Momentum

The cancellation of the MoU and the government's action against TRT World are part of a growing sentiment in India favouring a boycott of Turkish products and services. The use of drones, reportedly of Turkish origin, by Pakistan against Indian targets during Operation Sindoor has further fuelled India's anger. Online travel booking platforms MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip have reported a sharp drop in Indian tourists wanting to travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their anti-India stance during Operation Sindoor.

While the platforms have not stopped offering flight bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan, MakeMyTrip has stated that it stands in solidarity with the nation and advises against all non-essential travel to these destinations. The company has also discontinued all promotions and offers on its platform to discourage tourism to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Trade Relations Under Strain

The recent developments are expected to put a strain on India's trade relations with Turkey. Ankara's backing of Islamabad and its condemnation of India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan have led to a deterioration in diplomatic ties between the two countries. India's trade relations with Turkey are likely to be impacted, with Indian businesses and consumers increasingly wary of Turkish products and services.