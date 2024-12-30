BPSC Exam Row: JNUSU Protests Outside JD(U) Delhi Office, Demands Bihar CM's Resignation

New Delhi: The JNUSU on Monday held a demonstration outside the JD(U) office here to demand Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation and cancellation of the BPSC exam.

The protest coincided with Kumar's reported visit to the office, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) said in a statement.

Kumar is also the national president of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U).

JNUSU president Dhananjay said, "We are demanding the immediate resignation of Bihar's chief minister due to the unacceptable repression of students." Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) hopefuls have been protesting for days, seeking cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination due to allegations of a question paper leak in all centres.

They have argued that re-examination in just one centre would be unfair.

Police on December 29 used water cannons to disperse the students protesting in Patna.

JNUSU joint secretary Sajid echoed the call for the exam's cancellation and laid stress on the need for solidarity with the students affected by the alleged irregularities.

"The voices of the students will not be silenced. Their demands for justice and accountability will continue to resonate," he added.

Nitish, a Staff Service Commission councillor, criticised the "shiksha mafia", accusing them of operating with impunity and jeopardising the futures of a generation of students.