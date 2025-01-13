BPSC Examination Row: Prashant Kishor Makes Fresh Claims, Says Bihar Governor Assured Help

Patna: Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday claimed that Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has assured of taking steps to find a solution to the BPSC examination row.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishor said a delegation of BPSC aspirants will visit the Raj Bhavan in the afternoon to apprise the governor about the matter.

The 70th Combined Competitive Examination held on December 13 has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak, which has been denied by the BPSC, though a fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates.

“Respected Bihar Governor has taken the initiative and assured that efforts will be made to find a solution to the issue involving the recently concluded BPSC exam. Steps will also be taken to hold a dialogue between the government and the protesting aspirants. This has been assured by the governor. An 11-member delegation of BPSC aspirants will meet the governor in this regard,” he said.

Kishor also asserted that he would continue with his “fast unto death” to press the demand for cancellation of the December 13 exam.

The 47-year-old former political strategist was on Saturday discharged from a hospital in Patna following improvement in his health condition. He was admitted to a private hospital last week, a day after his arrest by the police for staging a dharna at a site in the city where such agitations are prohibited, and the grant of bail by a court hours later.

Several aspirants have been staging protests for weeks in Patna, demanding that fresh exams be held for all the five lakh candidates, who had appeared at more than 900 centres across the state, to ensure a “level-playing field”.