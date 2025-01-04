'BPSC Protests Were Started by Non-Serious Candidates': BPSC Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh

Patna: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday said that the protests held by the aspirants demanding re-examination was started by non-serious candidates.

"The BPSC protests were started by the non-serious candidates. Since the examination was cancelled, we had to take their re-exam anyway and we had been trying to get it done immediately.." Singh said speaking to ANI.

Further, the BPSC controller spoke on the re-examination conducted on Saturday and said that a total of 5,840 aspirants had appeared for the exam.

"5,840 aspirants have appeared for the exams already... We hope this number reaches 6200-6300.. By 10:30 am today, 8,111 aspirants downloaded the admit card out of 12,012 registrations.." he said.

Singh further said that the results would likely be released between January 25 to 30 and the mains would be conducted by April. "We are trying to release the results of BPSC prelims between 25-30 January and conduct the mains by April..The serious candidates can start preparing by then..." he added.

Earlier, strict security arrangements were made to ensure a smooth conduct of the BPSC examination. Gaurav Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said that jawans were deployed in four centers across the city.

“There are four centers in Patna. Our jawans are deployed at all these centers. We will ensure that examinations are conducted smoothly. Traffic routes have also been taken care of. Students have arrived at the centre and the examinations are underway peacefully...”

District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh spoke on the protests near the Gandhi statue in Gandhi Maidan and said that it was a restricted area. "There has never been such a tradition near the Gandhi statue in Gandhi Maidan, it is a restricted area.." Singh said speaking to ANI.

Further, he said that the top priority was to conduct the re-examination properly. "Our top priority was to conduct today's exam... All citizens have the responsibility to maintain law and order..." he further added.

The protesting students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.