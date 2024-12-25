BREAKING: 1 Dead as Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Goa's Calangute Beach

Panaji: A person died after a boat capsized near in the Arabian Sea off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday. “One dead, around 20 others rescued after tourist boat capsizes off Calangute beach in North Goa”, police said. Of the total rescued, six people are reportedly in serious condition.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm. "A 54-year-old man died and 20 others were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the boat they were travelling in capsized," a senior police official said, adding that except for two passengers, all others were wearing life jackets.

Goa Boat Capsize: What We Know

"A boat capsized at the Calangute beach...We rescued 13 people in the incident. We don't know the exact number of people but around 6 people from the same family who were stuck under the boat were in a critical situation...We don't know the reason for the incident. Out of those 6 people, one has died," Lifeguard Incharge, Sanjay Yadav told ANI news agency.

A spokesman of Drishti Marine, a government-appointed lifesaving agency, said the boat capsized around 60 metres away from the coastline, resulting in all the passengers falling off into the sea water.

A family comprising 13 members from Khed in Maharashtra were among the passengers on board, he said. On seeing the boat getting capsized, a personnel of Drishti Marine rushed to aid and called for backup, he stated further. "In all, 18 on-duty lifesavers rushed to the aid of the struggling passengers and brought them to shore safely," he said.

The injured passengers were administered first aid, while those who were found to be critical were rushed to a medical facility in an ambulance, the spokesman added. "Of the 20 passengers, two children aged six and seven each, and two women aged 25 and 55 each, were revived and hospitalised," he said, adding that two passengers on the boat were not wearing life jackets.

