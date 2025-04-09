1 Killed, 5 Injured as Dumper Crashes Into Vehicles in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, when a high-speed dumper crashed into several vehicles. The collision resulted in the death of one person and left five others injured.

Dr. Manish Shakya, the emergency medical officer at Shri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya, confirmed the incident and reported that the injured have been referred to Raja Dashrath Medical College for further treatment.

“One person has died in the incident. One patient with minor injuries is being treated here, while the other five with major injuries have been referred to Raja Dashrath Medical College,” Dr. Shakya stated.

Among the injured was Raja Babu, who shared his harrowing experience with news agency ANI. He recounted how he narrowly escaped death by jumping from his vehicle after the dumper rammed into it.

“At Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, a high-speed dumper crashed into my vehicle. I jumped out to save my life,” he said. He added, “The dumper hit several other vehicles and ran over one person. I sustained injuries to my leg, chest, and head.”