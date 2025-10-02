103 Maoists with ₹1.6 Crore Bounty Surrender in Bijapur

Bijapur: Major breakthrough for security forces, 103 Maoists surrendered in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. This is one of the largest mass surrenders in recent years. The surrendered cadre collectively carried a bounty of ₹1.6 crore on their heads, according to officials.

Among those who laid down arms were several senior operatives, including area commanders and members of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA).

Officials described the move as a major success in the ongoing anti-Maoist operations across division. “This is a big step toward restoring peace and development in the region,” senior officer told.

The surrendered Maoists will be provided with financial assistance of ₹50,000, vocational training, and housing support under the state’s surrender and rehabilitation scheme.