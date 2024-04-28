Updated April 28th, 2024 at 15:46 IST
Breaking: 12 Injured, 3 Critical After Bus and Truck Collision in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh
A bus loaded with passengers fell down from a bridge after being hit by a truck in Jukhala, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Shweta Parande
12 Injured, 3 Critical After Bus and Truck Collision in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Breaking: A bus loaded with passengers fell down from a bridge after being hit by a truck in Jukhala, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. A dozen passengers were seriously injured and three are in critical condition, as per reports.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published April 28th, 2024 at 15:25 IST