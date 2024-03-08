Advertisement

Kota/Rajasthan: At least 14 children get burn injuries during a Shiva procession in Kota's Kali Basti area on Friday. The Mahashivratri festivities took a devastating turn when the flag being carried in the procession inadvertently made contact with a high-tension line.

Speaking about the mishap, Kota SP Amrita Duhan said, "It's a very sad incident. People from the Kaali Basti were gathered here with their Kalash, a child was carrying a pipe of 20-22 ft that touched the high-tension wire. In an attempt to save that child, all the children present there were electrocuted. The priority is to give them proper treatment.

He added, "One is in serious condition with 100% burns. An investigation has been initiated and if there has been any negligence from anyone, it will come out in the report. Except for the one who is 25 years of age, the rest children are below 14 years."

