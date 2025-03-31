BREAKING: 15 Workers Feared Trapped After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory in Noida's Surajpur | Image: ANI

Noida: A massive fire broke out in Noida's Surajpur on Monday. As many as 15 workers are feared to be trapped inside the plastic factory.

As per reports, the fire initially broke out during the daytime on Monday.

Fire tenders reached the spot upon receiving the information of the blaze. As of now, no casualties have been reported.

A video of the incident was shared by the news agency ANI, showing thick layers of black smog spreading rapidly.

More details in the incident are awaited.

Two weeks ago, a fire broke out in a garments factory in Nodia's Sector 63. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

As per the area's fire officer, the fire broke out at around 7 am in sector 63, block D.