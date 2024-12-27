8 Dead After Bus Falls Off Bridge Into Drain in Bathinda

8 killed as Bus falls into drain in Punjab's Bathinda | Image: Republic

Bathinda: In a tragic accident, eight people were killed after a bus fell from a bridge into a drain in Punjab ’s Bhatinda on Friday.

Five died on the spot while three succumbed to serious injuries during treatment, officials said.

The officials further said that the private bus was on the way from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda city when it skidded and fell into a drain.