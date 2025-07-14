Republic World
Updated 14 July 2025 at 10:41 IST

Breaking: 2 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Bomb Disposal Squad Rushed At Spot

2 schools in the National Capital received bomb threats via mail on Monday morning. Bomb disposal squad have been rushed to the spot and the matter is under investigation.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
2 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats
2 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats | Image: Representational

Navy School in Chanakyapuri and CRPF School in Dwarka have received bomb threats via mail on Monday morning. The bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot. Delhi police officials have begun an investigation into the matter. As per sources, no suspicious material has been found yet. 
 




(This is a developing story) 

Published 14 July 2025 at 10:21 IST