Breaking: 2 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Bomb Disposal Squad Rushed At Spot

Updated 14 July 2025 at 10:41 IST
Navy School in Chanakyapuri and CRPF School in Dwarka have received bomb threats via mail on Monday morning. The bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot. Delhi police officials have begun an investigation into the matter. As per sources, no suspicious material has been found yet.
(This is a developing story)
Published 14 July 2025 at 10:21 IST