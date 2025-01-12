250 Residents Evacuated After Fire in Thane Building; No Casualty

Nearly 250 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning- Representative Image | Image: PTI

Thane: Nearly 250 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 5 am in a laundry shop on the ground floor of the building located at Srinagar in Wagle Estate area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot to carry out the fire extinguishing operations and evacuated the building occupants, he said.

The blaze was put out in about an hour following which the people were allowed to return to their apartments, the official said.

The cause of fire was under investigation, he added.