BREAKING: 2.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi Region

Uttarkashi: An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday morning, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data showed.

The earthquake epicentre was marked at Latitude 31.00 and Longitude 79.31, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS said.

"EQ of M: 2.6, On: 07/05/2024 08:56:40 IST, Lat: 31.00 N, Long: 79.31 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS said in a post shared on X.

For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjcVGs @KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/44JuIyaYy9 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake)

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occured at the depth of 30 kilometres, the NCS said.