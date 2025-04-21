26/11 Butcher Tahawwur Rana Seeks Permission to Communicate With Family

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is currently lodged in judicial custody in India after being extradited from the United States | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, has filed an application before the Delhi Patiala House Court seeking permission to communicate with his family members, sources said.

In response, the court has issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), directing the agency to file its reply. The court is scheduled to hear arguments on Rana’s plea on April 23.