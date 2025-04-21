26/11 Butcher Tahawwur Rana Seeks Permission to Communicate With Family

Updated April 21st 2025, 19:12 IST
New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, has filed an application before the Delhi Patiala House Court seeking permission to communicate with his family members, sources said.
In response, the court has issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), directing the agency to file its reply. The court is scheduled to hear arguments on Rana’s plea on April 23.
Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is currently lodged in judicial custody in India after being extradited from the United States. He is accused of playing a key role in carrying out the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which left over 160 people dead and hundreds injured.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 21st 2025, 19:02 IST