  • Operation Mahadev: 3 Pakistani Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Killed in Encounter in J&K's Dachigam

Updated 28 July 2025 at 13:34 IST

Operation Mahadev: 3 Pakistani Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Killed in Encounter in J&K's Dachigam

Three Pakistan-sponsored terrorists were killed in a joint operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported by: Shruti Sneha
3 Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorists Killed in Encounter by Security Forces in J&K's Dachigam
3 Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorists Killed in Encounter by Security Forces in J&K's Dachigam | Image: ANI

Srinagar: In a major counter-terror operation, three Pakistan-sponsored terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Dachigam which comes under Srinagar police administration.

Sources have told that “Three terrorists eliminated in the ongoing operation are foreign nationals likely affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. We are investigating their possible role in the Pahalgam attack."

Published 28 July 2025 at 13:02 IST