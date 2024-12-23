sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Khalistani Extremism | Sriram Krishnan | Allu Arjun | Elon Musk | PM Modi's Kuwait Visit |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: 3 Wanted Khalistani Terrorists Shot At in Police Encounter in UP's Pilibhit

Published 09:17 IST, December 23rd 2024

BREAKING: 3 Wanted Khalistani Terrorists Shot At in Police Encounter in UP's Pilibhit

BREAKING: 3 Wanted Khalistani Terrorists Shot At in Police Encounter in UP's Pilibhit

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Pilibhit: Three Khalistani terrorists, who were accused of launching a grenade attack at a police post in Punjab , were shot at down in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Monday. The encounter broke out in Puranpur Police Station area in Pilibhit district.

This was confirmed by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. The terrorists have been identified as Ravi, Gurwinder and Jaspreet.

(This is a breaking copy. It will be updated)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:25 IST, December 23rd 2024

Punjab