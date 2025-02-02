sb.scorecardresearch

Published 14:50 IST, February 2nd 2025

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Rajasthan's Bikaner

The earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 10 km, with coordinates at Latitude 27.76 N and Longitude 73.72 E.

Reported by: Asian News International
3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Rajasthan's Bikaner | Image: Unsplash

Bikaner: A moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale jolted the Bikaner area of Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 10 km, with coordinates at Latitude 27.76 N and Longitude 73.72 E.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 02/02/2025 12:58:00 IST, Lat: 27.76 N, Long: 73.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bikaner, Rajasthan."

Updated 14:50 IST, February 2nd 2025