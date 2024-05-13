Updated May 13th, 2024 at 16:01 IST
BREAKING: 4 Cops Injured in Stone Pelting as Miscreants Set Ablaze JCB in Jammu’s Samba District
A JCB was set ablaze by some unidentified miscreants in the Samba district of Jammu on Monday, Republic has learnt.
Reported by: Digital Desk
A JCB was set ablaze by some unidentified miscreants in the Samba district of Jammu on Monday. | Image:Republic Digital
Four cops have been injured in incidents of stone pelting being reported from the area.
Additional forces are being rushed to the spot.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
Published May 13th, 2024 at 16:00 IST