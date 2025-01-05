sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India on HMPV Spread | Rohit Sharma | Mr. Fix—It | Maha Kumbh | Jasprit Bumrah | Bandipore Accident | Delhi Fog |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: 4 Maoists, Cop Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Published 08:38 IST, January 5th 2025

BREAKING: 4 Maoists, Cop Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

BREAKING: 4 Maoists, Cop Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

BREAKING: 4 Maoists, Cop Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

(This is a breaking copy, more details are to be added)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:38 IST, January 5th 2025