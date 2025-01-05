Published 08:38 IST, January 5th 2025
BREAKING: 4 Maoists, Cop Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar
BREAKING: 4 Maoists, Cop Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
BREAKING: 4 Maoists, Cop Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar
(This is a breaking copy, more details are to be added)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:38 IST, January 5th 2025