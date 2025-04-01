BREAKING: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ladakh

Ladakh: A moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck Leh, Ladakh at 5:38 PM (IST) on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremor, which originated at a depth of 10 km, caused brief shaking in the region, but no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been confirmed.

Details of the Earthquake

The earthquake was recorded at latitude 35.37 N and longitude 76.93 E, placing its epicenter in Leh, a region in Ladakh that has experienced seismic activity in the past.

The tremor’s magnitude of 4.2 is classified as a moderate earthquake, generally causing mild shaking that can be felt by people but rarely leading to significant destruction.

No Immediate Reports of Damage or Injuries

Local authorities and emergency services have yet to report any major structural damage, injuries, or loss of life due to the earthquake.