Updated 21 November 2025 at 11:21 IST
BREAKING: 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangladesh: Tremors Felt in Kolkata, Northeast India
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake near Narsingdi, Bangladesh, triggered strong tremors across Kolkata and parts of Northeast India today, confirms USGS. No major damage reported so far.
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the Narsingdi region of Bangladesh on Friday morning at 10:08:26 (UTC+05:30), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake sent strong tremors across several districts of West Bengal, including Cooch Behar, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Uttar Dinajpur, as well as in major Northeastern cities like Guwahati, Agartala, and Shillong The epicentre was located in Narsingdi, about 50 km from Dhaka, at a depth of 10 km, as per USGS.
However, as per the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the magnitude of the earthquake in Bangladesh recorded was 5.7 at a depth of 10 kilometres. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
The earthquake was felt in Kolkata around 10:10 am, with the shaking lasting only a few seconds.
Watch the Videos Here:
The moment was captured by numerous residents in Kolkata, and their videos were widely circulated across social media platforms.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 21 November 2025 at 10:29 IST