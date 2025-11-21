BREAKING: 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangladesh: Tremors Felt in Kolkata, Northeast India

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the Narsingdi region of Bangladesh on Friday morning at 10:08:26 (UTC+05:30), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake sent strong tremors across several districts of West Bengal, including Cooch Behar, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Uttar Dinajpur, as well as in major Northeastern cities like Guwahati, Agartala, and Shillong The epicentre was located in Narsingdi, about 50 km from Dhaka, at a depth of 10 km, as per USGS.

However, as per the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the magnitude of the earthquake in Bangladesh recorded was 5.7 at a depth of 10 kilometres. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

The earthquake was felt in Kolkata around 10:10 am, with the shaking lasting only a few seconds.

