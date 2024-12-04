Published 07:51 IST, December 4th 2024
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Telangana's Mulugu
The earthquake struck at 7:27 am, triggering panic among residents.
Hyderabad: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Telangana's Mulugu district on Wednesday morning, with tremors reported in Hyderabad, the National Center for Seismology said.
"EQ of M: 5.3, On: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N, Long: 80.24 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana," the National Center for Seismology said on X.
However, no immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been reported.
Officials are currently assessing the situation, and they have advised residents to stay alert and avoid crowded or unsafe structures during earthquakes.
