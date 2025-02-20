Updated 07:55 IST, February 20th 2025
BREAKING: 6 Dead, Nearly 40 Injured As Bus Carrying Maha Kumbh Devotees Collides With Truck
In a tragic incident, a bus carrying devotees to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj collided with a truck. Six people were killed on the spot, and approximately 40 others were injured. The accident occurred in Sarokhanpur, within the Badalpur police station area.
Published 07:50 IST, February 20th 2025