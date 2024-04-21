Updated April 21st, 2024 at 21:28 IST

BREAKING: 6 Members of Family Die of Drowning in Kali River of Uttar Kannada District

Six members of the same family died of drowning in the Kali river at Dandeli of Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka today.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Six members of the same family died of drowning in Kali river at Dandeli of Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka today | Image:Republic | Social Media
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Six members of the same family died of drowning in the Kali river at Dandeli of Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka today. Hailing from Eshwar Nagar of Hubballi, the deceased have been identified as Nazeer Ahmed (40), Alphia Ahmed (10), Mohin Ahmed (6), Reshma Unnisa (38), Ifra Ahmed (15), Abid Ahmed(12). Eight family members were vacationing at the location, when six of them went for a swim and drowned.

The bodies have been shifted to Dandeli hospital. A case has been registered in Dandeli rural police station. 

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Published April 21st, 2024 at 21:20 IST