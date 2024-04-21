Updated April 21st, 2024 at 21:28 IST
BREAKING: 6 Members of Family Die of Drowning in Kali River of Uttar Kannada District
Six members of the same family died of drowning in the Kali river at Dandeli of Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka today.
BREAKING NEWS: Six members of the same family died of drowning in the Kali river at Dandeli of Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka today. Hailing from Eshwar Nagar of Hubballi, the deceased have been identified as Nazeer Ahmed (40), Alphia Ahmed (10), Mohin Ahmed (6), Reshma Unnisa (38), Ifra Ahmed (15), Abid Ahmed(12). Eight family members were vacationing at the location, when six of them went for a swim and drowned.
The bodies have been shifted to Dandeli hospital. A case has been registered in Dandeli rural police station.
This is a developing story.
