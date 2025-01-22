Published 17:53 IST, January 22nd 2025
BREAKING: 6 Dead, Several Injured After Being Run Over By Karnataka Express in Jalgaon
The incident occurred after the passengers, who were travelling on the Pushpak Express, exited their coaches, due to suspicions of a fire in the train.
Jalgaon Train Accident: At least six passengers lost their lives when the Karnataka Express hit them in Jalgaon District, Maharashtra on Wednesday. The incident occurred after the passengers, who were travelling on the Pushpak Express, exited their coaches, reportedly due to suspicions of a fire in the train. “Train runs over passengers of other train who had stepped on tracks after chain pulling in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district”, an official said confirming the incident.
