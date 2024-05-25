Breaking: At least 7 killed and several injured as massive fire breaks out at gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot | Image:ANI

Rajkot: At least ten people were reportedly killed, including children and women and several others sustained severe burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on Saturday evening. Several people, including children, are feared trapped as the entire gaming facility was engulfed in flames. The incident took place at the TRP game zone in Rajkot, where several children were playing games. According to police sources, among the deceased, the majority of victims are children.

On information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. The fire personnel stated that the efforts are being made to douse the fire and carry out a search operation to ascertain exact information about loss of lives.

According to the Rajkot police, the police are trying to identify the identity of the deceased. It is being said that some of the charred bodies were difficult to identify.

During the initial inquiry, it was found that there were some lapses in precautionary fire emergency equipment in the gaming zone. The cause of the fire is not known yet and the police are probing to ascertain the truth behind the fire.

A senior fire department officer of Rajkot stated, "The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed due to wind velocity."

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire breaks out at the TRP game zone in Rajkot. Fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/f4AJq8jzxX — ANI (@ANI)

Speaking to the media, Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav said, “A fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone and there is information of casualties.”

Fire official RA Joban said, "We are unable to provide the exact number of casualties at this time. Our teams are working to recover bodies from both sides of the incident. The search operation is currently ongoing."

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to X and said, “Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has also been instructed to prioritize arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured.”

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

