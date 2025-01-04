BREAKING: 2 Soldiers Dead, 3 Injured as Army Vehicle Skids Off Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore

Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers lost their lives, and three others were critically injured when an army vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the SK Payeen area of Bandipora district, North Kashmir, on Saturday.

The accident occurred early Friday morning, reportedly due to slippery road conditions.

The vehicle lost control on a sharp turn and plunged into a nearby gorge. Local residents and rescue teams promptly rushed to the scene, pulling the injured from the wreckage.

The injured were taken to the District Hospital in Bandipora, where doctors declared two individuals dead on arrival. Those critically injured, including soldiers onboard, are being shifted to Srinagar for advanced medical treatment.