8 pistols smuggled from Pakistan seized in Punjab’s Amritsar, two arrested

Amritsar: Two person carrying eight sophisticated pistols smuggled from Pakistan were arrested in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday, an official statement said.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Nikku and Gurwinder Singh alias Gandhi, both residents of Amritsar's Kaulowal village.

“In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehends 2 persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar while they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav, Punjab Police.

The top police official said that the recovery of eight sophisticated weapons, including four Austrian-made Glock pistols, has been made.

“Recovery of 8 sophisticated weapons, which includes 4 Glock Pistols (made in Austria), 2 Turkiye 9mm Pistols, and 2 X-Shot Zigana. 30-bore pistols along with 10 rounds,” he said.

‘Received Intel Over Smuggling of Weapons’

DGP Yadav further said that an intelligence-driven operation revealed the involvement of certain individuals in smuggling large consignments of weapons from Pakistan into India. Acting promptly, police teams set up a trap and successfully apprehended Jagjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh.

The DGP also mentioned that the mastermind behind this operation has been identified, and multiple teams have been deployed to capture him.